Footage of one of “Crocus” terrorists being interrogated in a hospital room published

Telegram channel "Mash" published <a href="<script%20src="https://telegram.org/js/telegram-widget.js?22"%20async=""%20data-telegram-post="breakingmash/52778"%20data-width="100%">%20
" target="_blank" rel="noopener">footage of the interrogation of one of the terrorists in a hospital ward. This is 19-year-old Muhammadsoobir Faizov, he does not know Russian, so an interpreter was required. He says that he received documents for staying in the Russian Federation right at the airport from unknown people.