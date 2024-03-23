Expert says it's very easy to track people's movements based on open data

152 people, including 5 children, were injured and 133 were killed in the terrorist attack in Crocus

Head of German Interior Ministry believes that responsibility for terrorist attack in “Crocus” lies with ISIS offshoot

Zelensky commented on terrorist attack in Moscow

Crocus City Hall owner commented on the terrorist attack for the first time

"Crocus City Hall" rescue operation completed

Crocus terrorist attack suspects brought to Russian Investigative Committee

Hermitage introduces special security regime after the terrorist attack in Moscow

Biden signed U.S. government funding bill

Russian Emergencies Ministry published an updated list of “Crocus” terrorist attack victims

State Department: US informed Russian authorities about planned terrorist attack in Moscow

Schoolboy-cloakroom attendant led more than 100 people out of “Crocus City” during terrorist attack

Footage of one of “Crocus” terrorists being interrogated in a hospital room published

Updated lists of victims of “Crocus” terrorist attack published

50 dead in the “Crocus” terrorist attack identified

US strongly condemns terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall - Blinken

Debris removal at "Crocus" is carried out by hand

Russian State Duma plans to initiate the issue of introducing the death penalty for terrorists

Russian Interior Ministry denies information that “Crocus City Hall” terrorists are Russian citizens

Telegram channel "112": Police raids hostels with migrants in Moscow

Interrogation of the last detained “Crocus” terrorist published: he was shot in the ear

Ukrainian intelligence denies Kyiv's involvement in terrorist attack at “Crocus City Hall”

Telegram channel "112": Death toll from terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall reaches 150

Putin: For the terrorists who attacked "Crocus," a "window" for escape to Ukraine was prepared

Footage from "Crocus City Hall " terrorists’ hotel published

Video of the third suspect in terrorist attack at “Crocus” published

Crocus City Hall terrorist attack death toll reaches 143

Interrogation video of terrorist involved in Crocus City Hall attack published

Google teaches AI to predict floods a week before they happen

Flowers, toys, and candles near Russian Embassy in Armenia in memory of victims of terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall

"Mash": One of the terrorists suffered an eye injury during the arrest, the second ran out of the car in a T-shirt

Death toll at Crocus City Hall rises to 115 - Russian Investigative Committee

Federal Security Service of Russia reports details on detention of Crocus City Hall terrorists

Four suspects in Crocus City Hall terrorist attack detained near Ukraine border - Investigative Committee of Russia

New method of fraud: How do scammers mislead people and steal their money?

FSB chief reports to Putin on detention of 11 people, including all four terrorists involved in the “Crocus” attack

Angela Sarafyan rounds out Viola Davis Amazon MGM MRC action thriller ‘G20’

Three children killed in terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

Media: ISIS claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

Preliminary reports say more than 60 people were killed in terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

Moscow Region Health Ministry publishes list of 145 hospitalized after terrorist attack

The terrorists who attacked Crocus were armed with Vepr and Saiga rifles

37 people hospitalized after terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

Pashinyan expressed condolences to Putin in connection with terrorist attack in Moscow

International reaction to terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow

Armenian MFA: Information about Armenians among victims of terrorist attack in Moscow is being clarified

Crocus City Hall fire area reaches 12900 square meters

Preliminary list of those injured in Crocus City Hall terrorist attack published

Armenian Foreign Ministry expresses condolences over terrorist attack in Moscow

Upper floors of the Crocus City Hall building almost completely burnt out

White House: US had no prior knowledge of terrorist attack in Moscow

Mash: One of the Crocus City Hall shooters detained

Tickets were sold out for the concert at Crocus: 6,200 people might have been present during terrorist attack

Explosions broke out in Crocus City Hall

The owner of Crocus City Hall, where terrorist attack took place, is Ilham Aliyev's former son-in-law

Baza: Special Forces storm Crocus City Hall

Unusual spiral has been noticed in Arctic sky: What is it in reality?

112: Death toll at Crocus City Hall reaches 40 people

Computers with Apple's M chips have a serious vulnerability: What to do?

Wine story: Spring selection of Armenian wines for women

If Earth is destroyed, Mars could become Noah's Ark for humanity։ Interview with Areg Mikayelyan

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

Science of The Total Environment: One third of world population drinks arsenic-contaminated water, study finds

Precious diamond weighing more than 200 carats mined in Angola

UN General Assembly adopts first resolution on AI: What is it for?

Germany partially legalizes cannabis from April

Memoranda on shooting Netflix movies in Armenia have been signed, minister says

Those displaced from Karabakh to continue benefiting from social assistance programs after getting Armenia citizenship

Moldova parliament supports country’s bid to join EU

Gevorg Papoyan, Kristina Kvien highlight holding Americas Competitiveness Exchange program in Armenia in 2024

Academic City will have subway and streetcar, Armenia education minister says

Android 15 will bring satellite roaming support for smartphones

Israel FM slams Turkey's Erdogan for threatening to ‘send Netanyahu to Allah’

Armenia legislature head is in Geneva

European Union is captive of George Soros' network, Hungary PM says

Armenia embassy formally opens in Uruguay

Kim Kardashian drinks coffee once a month, likes to snack on cheese at night

Armenia FM: Lack of adherence to principles of international law continues to lead to new exacerbations (PHOTOS)

Wildberries will provide online loans to sellers

Turkey to look for oil in Sea of Marmara

Japan says it does not recognize Russia presidential elections held in southern part of Kuril Islands

La Liga most valuable XI announced

Withdrawal of lawsuits against Baku may lead to impossibility of protecting rights of persons displaced from Karabakh

US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Israel

Azerbaijan petitions to Nuclear Energy Summit co-chairs regarding Armenia nuclear plant

World's first smartphone with powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip has been presented, it costs $275

Armenia squad list announced

Armenia, Azerbaijan parliaments’ speakers to meet in Geneva today

Bianca Censori's father invites son-in-law Kanye West to Australia for some ‘man-to-man talk’

Shakira not sure she’ll fall in love again after breaking up with Gerard Pique

Mark Zuckerberg's $300M megayacht arrives in US

Armenia MP unanimously elected Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe subcommittee chairperson

Musk says Neuralink will restore people's sight

Barca president: I don't envy Real because of Mbappe

Newspaper: Armenia PM to go to Moscow but will he attend Victory Day events there?

Retegui's brace gives Italy victory

Portugal defeat Sweden 5-2

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Poland, Wales, Iceland, Ukraine, Greece are in playoff finals

World Figure Skating Championships: Armenia's Semyon Danilyants is in Men’s finals

The Telegraph: World population will begin to decline in coming decades, study says