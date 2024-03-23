News
Sunday
March 24
Sunday
March 24
Footage of one of “Crocus” terrorists being interrogated in a hospital room published
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Telegram channel "Mash" published footage of the interrogation of one of the terrorists in a hospital ward.

" target="_blank" rel="noopener">footage of the interrogation of one of the terrorists in a hospital ward. This is 19-year-old Muhammadsoobir Faizov, he does not know Russian, so an interpreter was required. He says that he received documents for staying in the Russian Federation right at the airport from unknown people.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
152 people, including 5 children, were injured and 133 were killed in the terrorist attack in Crocus
Today, March 24, has been declared a day of mourning in Russia...
 Head of German Interior Ministry believes that responsibility for terrorist attack in “Crocus” lies with ISIS offshoot
The danger of Islamist terrorism remains acute...
 Zelensky commented on terrorist attack in Moscow
In his traditional evening video address, the president drew attention to the fact that Russian leader Vladimir Putin addressed the residents of his country almost 24 hours later...
 Crocus City Hall owner commented on the terrorist attack for the first time
He, together with his son Emin and the director of the branch, Roman Grachev, arrived at the scene of the incident...
 "Crocus City Hall" rescue operation completed
According to him, the search operation is still ongoing...
 Crocus terrorist attack suspects brought to Russian Investigative Committee
All four men face life imprisonment...
