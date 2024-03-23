State Department: US informed Russian authorities about planned terrorist attack in Moscow

The U.S. State Department followed the White House in asserting that U.S. authorities had provided Russia with advance information about the planned terrorist attack.

"Earlier this month, the US government had information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow, to which mass gatherings of people, including at concerts, could have been exposed, in connection with which the State Department issued a public warning to US citizens in Russia. The US government also shared this information with the Russian authorities in line with its long-standing policy of mandatory warnings," a spokesman for the US foreign ministry told TASS.

On Friday, a similar statement was made by Adrienne Watson, head of the press service of the White House National Security Council. In connection with her statement, a source in the Russian intelligence service confirmed to TASS that "such information was indeed received." At the same time, he stressed that "it was of a general nature, without any specifics."