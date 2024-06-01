Saakashvili's party's central office attacked

The central office of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's National Movement party on Kakheti highway in Tbilisi was attacked, SOVA reports.
The leader of the opposition party, Levan Khabeishvili, said in a live broadcast on Facebook that the office was attacked by about 40 masked men.
He later told reporters that there were up to 100 people.
Khabeishvili published a video showing the attackers throwing large wooden sticks as well as stones at the office. The windows of the central office were broken.
He also said that the sounds of gunshots were heard, but he could not specify whether the “titushki” (henchmen of the ruling party - ed.) were firing weapons.
Khabeishvili claims that the attackers tried to get into the office but failed. He noted that the office staff, including himself and his minor son, were present during the attack.