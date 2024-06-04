Armenia FM: We have fairly broad mutual understanding with Turkey on some matters

In 2023, we continued the process of normalization of relations with Turkey. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this during the debates on the performance report of the 2023 state budget of Armenia at the joint meeting of the Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly Tuesday.

"We have quite broad mutual understanding [with Turkey] on some matters. Of course, obviously, it's time for us to see on the ground arrangements being specifically implemented," said Mirzoyan.

According to the FM, Armenia’s relations with Georgia and Iran have been considerably deepened.

"For example, we already were able to sign a joint declaration on strategic partnership with Georgia in February of this year. We had significant achievements also in the relations with Iran in various directions and, first of all, also in the economic direction. We have taken active steps in the direction of deepening relations with France, the US," Mirzoyan added.