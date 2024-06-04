News
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement will transform South Caucasus, Biden says
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement will transform South Caucasus, Biden says
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan would transform the South Caucasus and fundamentally change Azerbaijan's role in the region, US President Joe Biden said in a message addressed to the participants of the Baku Energy Week, according to Report.

The message—read by Senior Advisor for Multilateral Energy Diplomacy of the Bureau of Energy Resources of the US Department of State, Harry Kemian—notes that regional stability, interconnectivity are priorities for the United States.

"A durable and dignified peace agreement that ends decades of conflict would transform the South Caucasus and fundamentally change Azerbaijan's role in the region. The United States stands ready to support this noble ambition. We owe it to future generations to ensure peace and prosperity remain our guiding principles," the message says.
