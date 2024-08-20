Lukashenko: Who needs Armenians besides us?

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said that some post-Soviet countries seek to get benefits from Russia without offering anything in return. He stated this in an interview on Rossiya (Russia) television, Gazeta.ru reports.

Also, Lukashenko made another unacceptable and rude statement against Armenia.

"Who needs Armenians besides us? No one. Let them [i.e. Armenians] develop their economy and decide with their resources. What France or [French President] Macron? Tomorrow he will not be [in power], and everyone will forget about Armenia," Lukashenko said.

According to the president of Belarus, they are actually "in the same boat" as Russia.

"If it ‘capsizes,’ we will sink together. It is not worth hiding our allied relations. We do not behave like some other countries that only want to take from Russia without giving anything," said Lukashenko.

In his opinion, this situation cannot continue.

"Let's be together. Time is not behind the mountains when you will have to turn to Russia for assistance. In case of crisis, as happened in Kazakhstan, everyone turns to [Russian President] Putin for help. And we [i.e. the CSTO] responded quickly by sending forces there and calming down the disorders," Lukashenko noted.

He expressed confidence that in extreme cases the CIS countries will again turn to Russia and Belarus for help.

The president of Belarus emphasized the importance of maintaining economic ties in the post-Soviet area.

"Who is waiting for the products of Kazakhstan or Uzbekistan in America or the EU? No, they seek to sell [them] in Russia. We have a single market, and it is not advisable to lose it," Lukashenko added.