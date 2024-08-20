Ukraine is close to completing the Seym River cauldron (blockade) in Russia's Kursk Region, and around 3,000 Russian soldiers remain in the ring, writes the German newspaper Bild.

"From August 16, the Ukrainian troops started blowing up the bridges of the Seym River in the north of the Glushkovsky District of the Kursk Region. It can isolate the Russian Armed Forces group, as the territory is surrounded by the territory of Ukraine from the west and south.

In response, Russia organizes pontoon crossings and an air bridge, while defending the remaining passage in the east. Yesterday, the armed forces of Ukraine had occupied the villages of Snagost and Apanasovka. Ukrainian soldiers have 5 km left before reaching the Seym River and complete the full encirclement. 2-3 thousand Russian soldiers remain inside the cauldron.

The state border of the Russian Federation and Ukraine in the south and west of the cauldron is ready for defense. However, it will be difficult for the Russians to defend themselves if the armed forces of Ukraine start the attack from the east.

In addition, in the west, the Ukrainians have already crossed the border and taken control of a small part of Russian territory: 15 square kilometers to the Seym River. Otruba farm is also there.

The Russians now have a simple choice: fight and defend that area, or retreat. Apparently, both options will be fatal for them. However, it must be said frankly that this battle is not decisive, as it is not known how much strength Ukraine has left," Bild added.