Iran parliament approves all candidates for cabinet posts submitted by the president

Lawmakers in the Iranian parliament convened on Wednesday to give the vote of confidence to president Masoud Pezeshkian's proposed ministers, and all the cabinet ministers won the parliament’s vote of confidence, Mehr News Agency reports.

Pezeshkian had submitted a list of his ministerial picks to the Iranian parliament on August 11, almost two weeks after his swearing-in ceremony.

The parliament began debating the qualifications of the proposed ministers last Saturday, and the reviewing sessions continued until Tuesday.

In particular, Abbass Araghchi became the next Iranian foreign minister, with 244 votes, Abolnasser Hemmati became next economy minister, with 192 votes, and Hojja al-Eslam Khatib, the nominee for the intelligence ministry, received 261 yes votes.

At the start of Wednesday's session on giving vote of confidence, the new Iranian president reiterated his insistence on collaboration and cooperation between his administration and Parliament.