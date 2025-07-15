WP: Illegal immigrants in the US deprived of right to release on bail

Illegal immigrants detained in the United States will not be able to apply for a court hearing on their release on bail while their deportation is being considered. This was reported by The Washington Post (WP), citing an internal order from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

According to the publication, the new regulations, distributed by the agency's leadership to its divisions, indicate a change in the policy of the US Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security on bail for illegal immigrants. As the WP notes, the current legislation already assumed that detained illegal immigrants should be held in special centers until a decision on deportation is made, but in practice, these provisions only applied to violators who were detained shortly after entering the US. Migrants who committed serious crimes were also denied the right to bail.

Now, the law will apply to all illegal migrants, no matter how long they've been in the US. In some cases, illegal migrants can be released on their own recognizance, but this decision will be made by an immigration officer, not a court. The deportation process itself, including appeals, can take up to several years. Human rights activists interviewed by the newspaper confirmed that courts across the country have begun refusing to grant bail hearings.In total, ICE operates more than 200 temporary detention centers for migrants in the US.