Former Russian Ambassador to Armenia Vladimir Stupishin dies at 84

YEREVAN. - Russian diplomat and former Russian Ambassador to Armenia (1992-1994), Vladimir Stupishin, died at the age of 84 on Saturday, Spokesperson for the Armenian MFA, Tigran Balayan, wrote on his Facebook page.
Vladimir Stupshin was the first Russian Ambassador to Armenia after the breakdown of the USSR. He held that office since March 1992 to October 1994. Stupshin was a strong supporter of the strategic union between Armenia and Russia. He also supported the Nagorno-Karabakh people’s right to self-determination.
“A talented diplomat, patriot of his homeland and big friend of Armenia and the Armenian people, Vladimir Stupishin, has died. I had an honor to communicate with him during the work on my dissertation. Ambassador Stupishin helped me very much with valuable information as a direct witness of events, as well as with his wise advice. I offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends, and all those who knew and worked with him. Let him rest in peace,” Balayan said.