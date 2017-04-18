Events commemorating 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide held in Ukraine

Events commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide have kicked off in Ukraine, AnalitikaUA.net reports, citing the press-service of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine (UAU).

Upon the initiative of the Armenian community of the Armenian Apostolic Church of Zaporizhia, the representatives of the UAU in Zaporozhia province organized a tree planting in the “Alley of Life” in commemoration of the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. 102 trees were planted in the square located in front of the Armenian church of Zaporizhia. Nearly 50 Armenian families of the region took part in the event.

Activists of the Armenian youth organizations of Ukraine are also taking active part in the organization of thematic events dedicated to the Armenian Genocide commemoration.

Head of the Armenian Youth Association of Ukraine, Hovakim Harutyunyan, noted that the action plan of regional events will include flashmobs, lectures, memorial evenings, screenings of documentaries and flower-laying at cross-stones (khachars) dedicated to the Armenian Genocide. Thematic lessons will be held in a number of Armenian Sunday schools.

Prayers for the Armenian Genocide victims will be held in Ukraine on April 24, the Ukrainian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church reports. A service will also be held in the Cathedral of St. Alexander of Kiev at 1:00 pm.

On that day, millions of Armenians from different countries of the world pay tribute to the Armenian Genocide victims. In a number of Ukrainian cities motor rallies will kick off in commemoration of the anniversary. The opening of an exhibition organized by the Armenian community of Kiev will be held in the Ukrainian House in the capital city.

On April 25, a concert-requiem, in which the participants of The Voice Ukraine, Hasmik Shiroyan, Narek Gevorgyan, Yeva Voskanyan and Lusine Kocharyan will participate, will be held at Glinka Zaporizhia concert hall. Duduk player Armen Kostandyan will be the special guest of the evening.

Earlier, upon the initiative of the UAU Chairman Vilen Shatvoryan, khachkars were installed in different regions of Ukraine in commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.