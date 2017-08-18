Glendale shopping and entertainment center agrees to advertise “Architects of Denial” documentary

The Americana at Brand shopping and entertainment complex in Glendale reveresed its decision to ban an advertisement for a documentary about the Armenian Genocide to be displayed.

The decision came before the Armenian National Committee of America was set to announce a boycott of all properties owned by businessman Rick J. Caruso and his company Caruso Affiliated, including the Americana.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale received a letter from Caruso Affiliated Executive Vice President of Operations, Jackie Levy condemning “violence and atrocities of any form anywhere in the world, including the Armenian Genocide that has impacted the lives of Armenians in our community.” The letter also states that Caruso Affiliated will work with the producers of “Architects of Denial” and the City of Glendale in an effort to display the advertisement at the Americana at Brand, at no cost to the producers.

The ANCA Glendale welcomes this important albeit delayed response as the first step in addressing a larger issue of insensitivity toward the Armenian-American community and utter lack of outreach and understanding.

“We especially want to thank the grassroots in our community who rose to the occasion by making our collective concerns heard on a larger scale. This outcome shows that when the community is activated, decision makers will hear its voice.

We are sincerely grateful to our elected officials – specifically State Senator Anthony Portantino who joined us on the ground from day one, members of the Glendale City Council who supported our position, as well as US Congressman Adam Schiff, LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, and Los Angeles Councilmember Paul Krekorian for responding to the call for action and providing their staunch support that made this possible,” ANCA said in a statement.