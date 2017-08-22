News
US corporation General Electric interested in construction of power plant in Armenia’s Hrazdan
22:31, 22.08.2017
US corporation General Electric is interested in construction of a power plant operating on waste processing in Armenian town of Hrazdan, Regional director of the company in Russia and the CIS countries, Ivan Saprikin said on Tuesday during meeting with Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia, Ashot Manukyan.

To this end, the members of the delegation that arrived in Armenia presented engines of different types and ways of using them, including the industry for generating electricity through household waste.

As it was noted, interlocutors agreed to jointly study the technical data of the construction of waste processing plant in Hrazdan and  possibility of cooperation.

