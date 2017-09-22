News
Armenian MP of Syria: Armenians are returning to Aleppo, even from Europe and North America
12:17, 22.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Diaspora, Middle East
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenians are returning to liberated Aleppo, even from Europe and North America.

Jirair Reisian, an Armenian member of the Syrian parliament, told the abovementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, the recent liberation of Deir ez-Zor town has become a very important yardstick for driving terrorism out of Syria.

The Syrian Armenian MP noted that the principals of Armenian schools are also confirming the fact that Armenians are returning. 

As per Reisian, the Syrian government is making every effort so that the country’s population returns to normal life within a short period of time.

He noted that communication has been reestablished between the government-controlled areas and the Kurdish-controlled zones in northern Syria.

Jirair Reisian added that the household conditions are also being fixed.

