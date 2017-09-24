News
OSCE mediators expect Armenia-Azerbaijan summit will contribute to enhancing confidence
13:38, 24.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The main aim of the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers was to discuss the current situation in the conflict zone, to explore ways to reinvigorate the negotiation process, and to prepare for the upcoming summit between the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs said in a statement.

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) met separately and then jointly with the Foreign Minister of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov, on 22-23 September on the margins of the UN General Assembly. The Co-Chairs were joined by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The Co-Chairs expect the summit meeting to contribute to enhancing confidence and political will among the parties to find compromise solutions to the remaining key settlement issues.  The Ministers expressed their commitment to work with the Co-Chairs to prepare for a successful summit in the near future.

The Co-Chairs also met with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger and UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman to discuss the situation on the ground as well as the latest developments in the peace process and to inform them of preparations for the next high-level meetings.

The Co-Chairs intend to travel to the region at the beginning of October.

This text available in   Русский
