Hrant Dink murder trial: 5 suspects released from courtroom
12:11, 07.10.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Incidents

The court has released some suspects during the trial of the case into the murder of Istanbul Armenian journalist Hrant Dink.

The court has released Samsun town former police chief Metin Balta, Ahmet Çetiner, and Trabzon town gendarmerie former intelligence officers Ergün Yorulmaz, Hüseyin Yılmaz and Gazi Günay immediately from the courtroom, according to Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul.

The trial will continue from December 4 to 8.

Hrant Dink, the founder and chief editor of Agos, was gunned down on January 19, 2007, outside the then office of this newspaper.

In 2011, the perpetrator, Ogün Samast, was sentenced by a juvenile court to 22 years and ten months for the murder.

After long court proceedings and appeals, however, a new probe was ultimately launched in this murder case, and regarding numerous former and serving senior Turkish officials’ complicity in this assassination.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
