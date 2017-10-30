Yelk MP: Armenia is one of leaders on IT development

YEREVAN. – Development of IT in member states of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation organization (BSEC) was the key topic discussed during the meeting of organization’s permanent council.

Gevorg Gorgisyan, member of the Armenian delegation to BSEC, said the delegates briefed their colleagues on IT development and the existing challenges in Armenia.

“According to the Global Innovation Index, Armenia has been named a country that purchases technologies, and among its partners in BSEC Armenia is one of the leaders in IT development,” said Gorgisyan, member of Yelk parliamentary group.

He also said they are collecting signatures to ensure that Armenia’s representative will take the office of the deputy head of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization.