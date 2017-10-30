News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 30
USD
482.36
EUR
561.56
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.36
EUR
561.56
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Yelk MP: Armenia is one of leaders on IT development
Yelk MP: Armenia is one of leaders on IT development
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – Development of IT in member states of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation organization (BSEC) was the key topic discussed during the meeting of organization’s permanent council.

Gevorg Gorgisyan, member of the Armenian delegation to BSEC, said the delegates briefed their colleagues on IT development and the existing challenges in Armenia.

“According to the Global Innovation Index, Armenia has been named a country that purchases technologies, and among its partners in BSEC Armenia is one of the leaders in IT development,” said Gorgisyan, member of Yelk parliamentary group.

He also said they are collecting signatures to ensure that Armenia’s representative will take the office of the deputy head of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
iPhone apps can silently turn on your front or back camera
Google engineer Felix Krause was able to build an app that silently takes a picture of its user every second and then uploads them to the Internet...
 China plans to become world's main innovation center for Artificial Intelligence
Baidu corporation has signed a strategic cooperation agreement to work on commercial driverless vehicles...
 Armenia’s Zigzag launches official sales of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus
The company started the presale of the new models on October 20th…
 Armenia President: IT easily overcomes borders, customs checkpoints (PHOTOS)
Sargsyan handed the President’s 2017 educational awards for this sector…
 iPod inventor wins Armenia President 2017 award for global contribution to IT
Tony Fadell will arrive in the country on November 14…
 PM: We want to have competitive, progressive nation, securing place for Armenia at global level
Karapetyan addressed at the official opening of an international scientific workshop…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news