UNICEF: 15 million girls become victims of sexual abuse over a year

1 dollar crosses AMD 483 threshold in Armenia

Armenia MP: Karabakh conflict is not like any other one on Eastern Partnership territory

Trump orders to toughen vetting of refugees after the terrorist attack

President of European Parliament: Puigdemont is not a political refugee

Surrogate mom became pregnant with her own child while carrying another couple's baby

Armenia Ombudsman: We will increase work regarding reports about shooting on border villages

Shinzo Abe re-elected as Japanese Prime Minister

Armenia energy efficiency accomplishments presented in Geneva

Manhattan attacker caught on camera

Karabakh President considers 2018 State Budget

Sargsyan: We are negotiating free trade area agreement between Eurasian Union and Iran

Smuggling of large quantity of narcotics into Armenia is prevented at border checkpoint with Iran

Armenia leader: Our goal as Eurasian Union member is to boost trade

Sargsyan: Armenia nuclear plant shut-down speculations are artificial

62 babies were born in Yerevan on October 31

U.S. introduces Monsanto company in Armenia

President: Armenia is ready to throw other tomato suppliers out of Russian market

Greece football club fan enters pitch, takes selfie with Messi (PHOTOS)

Armenia president: Armenia and Russia sign $100 million loan agreement

Russian border guards in Armenia discover 1,700kg smuggled sheep fat near Turkey border

Newspaper: Armenia presidential office’s 73 cars are insured by once-opposition oligarch’s company

Gaming addiction probably isn’t a real condition, study suggests

Global oil prices on the rise

Armenia Parliament standing committees continue debates on 2018 State Budget draft

Russia U21 football squad manager: We need to play with new strength in Yerevan

Tragic road accident in Armenia, American dies en route to hospital

Kyrgyzstan interested in Armenia track-record in European GSP+ preferential tariff system

Champions League: Bookmakers’ view

Media identify suspect in New York City vehicle attack

Pope Francis admits: "When I pray, sometimes I fall asleep" (PHOTOS)

6 dead, others hurt after motorist drives onto New York bike path

Iran says no need to increase missile range as can already hit U.S. forces

Alzheimer's Could Actually Start Elsewhere in The Body And Not The Brain, Says Study

Spain's High Court calls Puigdemont to testify

Trump develops friendly relationship with Duterte

Champions League: Manchester United line-up against Benfica

French FM: Independent Catalonia will not be recognized in Europe

European Team Chess Championship: Armenia's women beat Greece

Iran’s Top General: US behind Iraqi Kurdistan’s secession attempt

Armenia hostage-taker attacked family of his ex-wife in the past, his ex-in-laws say

Immortality is impossible, say scientists studying the mathematics of aging

Puigdemont: Catalonia takes Madrid elections as a challenge

Horror in the city. Yerevan celebrates Halloween (photo/video)

European Team Chess Championship: Armenia beat Netherlands

Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran to discuss efforts to counter terrorism, drug trafficking

Aliyev: Azerbaijan purchases and will continue to purchase military products from Turkey

Suicide bomber kills 13 near US Embassy in Afghanistan

Spicy food may curb unhealthy cravings for salt

Armenia's new electricity transmission line will cost around $ 8.6 million

Armenian FM to give speech at UNESCO General Conference

Spanish Constitutional Court cancels Catalans' declaration of independence

South Korea gets Olympic flame ahead of 100-day relay

Armenia electricity network wants to exchange data with neighboring countries

Impossible to come to decision with Spanish government

OSCE PA Vice-President: Azerbaijan must prove its adherence to democratic values

Catalonia adopts action plan of peaceful movement to independence

NATO chief urges North Korea to abandon ballistic missile

Dollar, euro continue gaining value in Armenia

Iran tests smart bombs

Daily aspirin use may cut digestive cancer risk

NATO chief calls purchase of S400 Ankara’s “sovereign decision”

Lavrov names conditions to extend Turkish Stream to other EU states

PicsArt surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Houses once belonging to Armenians are turned into boutique hotels in Turkey

$134mn to be allocated to extend Armenia nuclear plant lifetime in 2018

FIDE: Armenia’s Aronian maintains second place in world standings

Man who kidnapped 3-year-old in Armenia preschool is arrested

White House comments on indictment against Paul Manafort

Armenia President bids farewell to outgoing Brazil ambassador

Documentary about Armenian Genocide to be screened in LA and New York

Armenia has new ambassador to Georgia

Andy Cole posts photo with Lukaku and Mkhitaryan

Armenia Parliament speaker, Tajikistan president discuss Karabakh conflict

China launches first dual display Smartphone

Nearly 1.5 million buildings left without power after hurricane

European Team Chess Championship: Armenia squads to face next opponents

ANCA engages officials in US and Armenia to launch non-stop flights to Yerevan

Minister in Australia, presents innovations in use of Armenia mineral resources

Ex-wife of man, who took child hostage in Armenia kindergarten, undergoes surgery

Cataract surgery linked to lower all-cause mortality in women

Man, who took child hostage in Armenia kindergarten, in moderate condition

Global oil prices falling

Newspaper: US to withdraw from OSCE Minsk Group?

Over 600 nails taken out from man's stomach

Champions League group stage: Man United vs. Benfica - Bookmakers’ view

Baghdad, Erbil partially coordinate joint administration of border checkpoints, disputed regions

US, Qatar agree to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation

Aivazovsky 200th birth anniversary exhibition is extended in Ukraine

Cristiano Ronaldo’s close friend to be released from prison

Catalonia ousted leader to seek political asylum in Belgium?

Swedish Charge d’ Affaires: Armenia will take important step in Brussels

US welcomes Barzani resignation

Trump reacts to charges against his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort

Trump, Abe agree to work together on North Korea

Armenia police releases video with captured child and his father

European Team Chess Championship: Armenia's women beat Serbia's team

Attack on Armenia pre-school: Hostage taker attempts to harm himself

Chinese woman is shocked to discover a tooth growing in her nose

Attack on Armenia pre-school: Attacker's ex-wife injured