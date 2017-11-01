News
Kyrgyzstan interested in Armenia track-record in European GSP+ preferential tariff system
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Azamat Sulaymanov, Head of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, has told Armenian News-NEWS.am that his country is interested in Armenia’s track-record in the European Generalized System of Preferences (GSP)+ preferential tariff system.

“Bishkek is interested in the [respective] experience of the customs officers, quality control laboratories, and licensing agencies, alike,” he said. “Laboratory approval issues are very important to us. (…). Armenian associates can help us [in this matter]. The respective joint work has already begun.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
