News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 04
USD
484.37
EUR
564.15
RUB
8.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.37
EUR
564.15
RUB
8.28
Show news feed
US embassy on Monsanto: Decision on which products to use is up to Armenia’s farmers
US embassy on Monsanto: Decision on which products to use is up to Armenia’s farmers
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – One of the United States’ top priorities in Armenia is to increase trade and investment between our two countries, U.S. embassy in Armenia said in response to Armenian News-NEWS.am's inquiry about Monsanto company’s involvement in the Armenian market.

The news about Monsanto’s possible involvement in the Armenian market has provoked a tough response in media arising fears that the company that is associated with GMO products would work in Armenia.

The statement sent by the U.S. embassy in response to a request to comment on the situation says: “On November 1, the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan, in partnership with the Armenian Ministry of Agriculture and HSBC bank, organized a business conference aimed to strengthen commercial ties between the United States and Armenia by connecting representatives from American and Armenian agribusinesses, and by giving American companies the opportunity to showcase the latest technological advances in the field. 

Two U.S. companies, Valmont and Monsanto, sent representatives to the conference to present their products and services.  Monsanto products have been sold in Armenia since 2006.  With regards to further questions on Monsanto products, you may direct them to the company.  While the U.S. Embassy provided a forum for U.S. and Armenian agribusinesses to meet, the decision on which products and services to use, if any, is ultimately up to Armenia’s farmers and agribusinesses.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Congresswoman Judy Chu makes renewed call for U.S.-Armenia double tax treaty
Our only existing agreement with Armenia governing tax issues is the 1973 treaty…
 U.S. introduces Monsanto company in Armenia
The U.S. Embassy in Yerevan and the U.S. Foreign Commercial Service teamed up to support the agriculture sector in Armenia…
 ANCA engages officials in US and Armenia to launch non-stop flights to Yerevan
“L.A. has strong and lasting bonds with the people of Armenia…
 US Vice President speaks on Armenia plateaus
Mike Pence delivered remarks at In Defense of Christians Solidarity Dinner…
 US lawmakers: Progress which Armenia and Karabakh have achieved is just incredible
Congress members Jackie Speier and Frank Pallone recently visited Armenia…
 Congressman: Being in Russia’s neighborhood, it is not easy for Armenia to remain friend of US
Eliot Engel noted that Armenia is a friend of the United States…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news