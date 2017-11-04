US embassy on Monsanto: Decision on which products to use is up to Armenia’s farmers

YEREVAN. – One of the United States’ top priorities in Armenia is to increase trade and investment between our two countries, U.S. embassy in Armenia said in response to Armenian News-NEWS.am's inquiry about Monsanto company’s involvement in the Armenian market.

The news about Monsanto’s possible involvement in the Armenian market has provoked a tough response in media arising fears that the company that is associated with GMO products would work in Armenia.

The statement sent by the U.S. embassy in response to a request to comment on the situation says: “On November 1, the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan, in partnership with the Armenian Ministry of Agriculture and HSBC bank, organized a business conference aimed to strengthen commercial ties between the United States and Armenia by connecting representatives from American and Armenian agribusinesses, and by giving American companies the opportunity to showcase the latest technological advances in the field.

Two U.S. companies, Valmont and Monsanto, sent representatives to the conference to present their products and services. Monsanto products have been sold in Armenia since 2006. With regards to further questions on Monsanto products, you may direct them to the company. While the U.S. Embassy provided a forum for U.S. and Armenian agribusinesses to meet, the decision on which products and services to use, if any, is ultimately up to Armenia’s farmers and agribusinesses.”