Republic of Artsakh Defense Army (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR DA) serviceman Armen Harutyunyan (born in 1999) died on March 24, at around 4:55pm.

The soldier lost his life at the protection area of a DA military unit, and as a result of a tree falling due to strong winds, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense informed.

Harutyunyan was from Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

He was drafted into the army in January.

The serviceman’s body was transferred from the NKR to Yerevan.

A forensic autopsy of the body has been commissioned.