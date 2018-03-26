The European Union member states may take additional measures in relation with the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, President of the European Council Donald Tusk said.
Today 14 EU Member States decided to expel Russian diplomats as direct follow-up to #EUCO discussion last week on #SalisburyAttack. Additional measures including further expulsions are not excluded in coming days, weeks.— Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) March 26, 2018
Last week Tusk said the EU members agreed with UK’s version that Russia probably is responsible for the poisoning.