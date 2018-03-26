Ambassador: Expansion of cooperation with Armenia is important for Georgia

Kremlin: Measures over expulsion of Russian diplomats will follow

Erdogan: Turkey’s EU membership remains strategic goal

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan ‘forgot’ about destruction of ancient Armenian cemetery

Pyongyang urges US to abandon policy of sanctions and pressure

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 26.03.2018

US expels 60 Russians over Skripal case

Russian Ambassador slams US decision to expel Russian diplomats

Ukraine to expel 13 Russian diplomats over Skripal case

Theresa May: Russian diplomat explosion is strong signal to Moscow

Russia to expel at least 60 US diplomats

Nalbandian and Ambassador of Ireland discuss Armenia-EU agreement

Tusk: Additional measures against Russia not excluded

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Preliminary reports: No Armenians among injured in Russian shopping mall fire

Zatulin: Russia drew relevant conclusions after April 2016 incidents in Karabakh conflict

Russian MP: Moscow not holding talks with Ankara over Karabakh issue

France and Germany expel Russian diplomats

Bitcoin rate falls below $9,000

Israeli police question Netanyahu

Yerevan-Moscow bus passenger dies after road accident

Russia MP: Moscow intends to fulfill its military commitments to Armenia

Times: Skripal turned off phone GPS on day of attack

CSTO chief Khachaturov extends condolences on Russia shopping mall tragedy

Nalbandian, new Italy ambassador underscore past year’s signing of Armenia-EU agreement

Armenia and Artsakh foreign ministries hold regular consultations

Death toll in Russia shopping mall fire reaches 64

Monument to Armenian Genocide victims will be installed in Geneva

Israel airline to start regular flights to Yerevan

Egyptian parliament: Turkey’s actions in Syria and Iraq resembles massacre of Armenian people

Armenia parliament speaker in Geneva, attends Inter-Parliamentary Union assembly

MFA: There are Armenians among Russia shopping mall fire victims

MFA finding out whether Armenians are among Russia shopping mall fire casualties

Karabakh army soldier dies as result of tree falling due to strong winds

Armenia President condoles with Russia’s Putin

Russia shopping mall fire death toll rises to 53 (PHOTOS)

Egypt presidential elections kick off Monday

Russia shopping mall fire death toll rises to 48

Armenia ruling coalition partner elects new Supreme Body

37 dead in Russia shopping mall fire (PHOTOS)

2 Armenians suspected of illegally selling prescription drugs in Glendale

Peru ex-president barred from leaving country

China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests

Trump expresses solidarity with France after extremist attack

Media: John Bolton tied to Cambridge Analytica

Russian man sentenced to 18 months for firearms export bid

Russian parliamentarians visit Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

Jimmy Carter offers to help Trump with North Korea

Kremlin spokesman: Western sanctions will not hinder EAEU integration processes

Armenia President hands awards (PHOTOS)

March against incumbent Armenia President’s likelihood of becoming next PM is held in Yerevan

Strong winds wreak havoc in Vanadzor (PHOTOS)

Armenia Armed Forces’ chief: We are always obligated to have strong army

South Korea announces date, place of talks with North

Luxemburg FM to visit Armenia

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 150 times within one week

New Peru president assumes office

France policeman, who handed self over to hostage-taker instead of hostages, dies

Newspaper: Armenia army controls Nakhijevan international airport?

US threatens to quit UN Human Rights Council

12 hectares burned down in Armenia national park

Large fire breaks out in Armenia national park (VIDEO)

China will fight to the end in trade war against

EU is unsure what Washington wants

Selfies banned on red carpet at Cannes festival

Issues of La Francophonie Summit discussed in Paris

Armenian President meets with Public Council representatives

UN Human Rights Council adopts Genocide Prevention Resolution initiated by Armenia

Snowden: NSA worked to 'track down' bitcoin users

Trump threatens to veto spending bill over DACA, border wall

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 23.03.2018

Czech Airlines to launch Prague-Yerevan-Prague regular flights

Armenia President visits Constitutional Court (PHOTOS)

French supermarket hostage-taker shot dead

At least 3 dead in France supermarket hostage

Armenia PM, Russia corporation official discuss infrastructure development programs

Armed man enters school in Finland

Armenia to join Earth Hour for 10th year

French supermarket hostage-taker demands to release Paris attacker

Post office robbed in Etchmiadzin

Dollar rises, euro drops in Armenia

At least 1 dead in French supermarket hostage

Armenia official explains why some international agreements can be signed in foreign languages

Hostage in France: Gunman claims links to ISIS

Armenia parliament passes government makeup bill

Lawyer promises to prove Sarkozy’s innocence

Aznavour hopes Azerbaijan will not hinder placing of investigative mechanisms on Karabakh conflict line of contact

Trump fires his National Security Adviser

China may impose duties on 128 imported goods from US

US suspends tariffs on steel, aluminum for key partners

Blogger Alexander Lapshin to visit Yerevan

Karabakh Ombudsman: International community must deeply grasp situation in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

Armenia agricultural products’ exports increase

Armenia’s first “smart intersection” starts operations

Armenia MFA: If Azerbaijan is concerned about water accessibility, it can discuss that with Karabakh

Armenia to initiate permanent network of francophone entrepreneurs

Newspaper: Armenia external debt reaches critical level

EU to recall its ambassador from Russia over Skripal poisoning case