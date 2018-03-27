YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his working trip to Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, Jean Asselborn, the Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg, on Tuesday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial, informed the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter.

The Asselborn-led delegation laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, placed flowers at the Eternal Flame which eternalizes the memory of the holy martyrs of this tragedy, and observed a minute of silence in their remembrance.

Also, the Luxembourgish official planted a fir at the Memory Alley of this memorial.