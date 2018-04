YEREVAN. – The Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at the village of the Tavush province in Armenia.

Azerbaijani armed forces shelled the pasture on Sunday afternoon, the village head, Narses Sahakyan, told Armenian News- NEWS.am.

According to him, such incidents have not happened since the beginning of 2018.

As reported earlier, Azerbaijan violated ceasefire regime several times in the direction of Nakhichevan along the border between the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops on April 7-8.