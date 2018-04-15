The dangers of a mostly one party system would render the benefits of a new constitutional framework of a parliamentary democracy null and void.

World-renowned American Armenian musician Serj Tankian stated the aforesaid on his Facebook page, as he reflected on the round-the-clock protest actions in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, and against the likelihood of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan becoming the next Prime Minister of the country.

“With a Putin-Medvedev musical chairs type of scenario coming to fruition now, the former President (a new one was just recently appointed by Parliament) has changed his mind and decided to take the newly created post of Prime Minister with the same powers as his old job as President,” Tankian added, in particular. “His reason for doing so, national security concerns, is a bit unbelievable though quite Paternal (common among Republicans) […].

“Protests have ensued with the only real opposition party left in Parliament, the Yelk Alliance, calling for street protests […].

“I appreciate that the protests are peaceful as this fledging Republic cannot afford any more bloodshed. That said this country will not truly realize its full potential until citizens en mass stand up for their rights and dignity in massive labor strikes like those seen before the Karabagh War […].

“Civil disobedience works like a charm when enough people participate. It is one of the most powerful weapons in all of history.

“My heart and love goes out to all in Armenia who are struggling for a prosperous future.”

On March 31, the opposition Civil Contract Party, led by its member and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—and which concluded on Friday with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

Also, the protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on April 17, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at the special parliamentary session on that day, and during which the RPA will nominate Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.