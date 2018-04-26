YEREVAN. – Three ministers and two provincial governors from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party on Thursday resigned from their posts.

The ARF Public Relations Office informed that Acting Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Davit Lokyan, Acting Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan, Acting Minister of Nature Protection Artsvik Minasyan, Shirak Province Governor Artur Khachatryan, and Aragatsotn Province Governor Ashot Simonyan have submitted their resignations.