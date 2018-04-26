YEREVAN. – Today, there should not be any cars without license plates in Yerevan.

Opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday stated the above-said to those assembled at Republic Square, the heart of Armenia’s capital city.

He added that they are collaborating with the police, on this matter.

“As of 16:00 [4pm], all roads of the republic will be unblocked, [so] that people [can] come from the provinces, arrive at the rally [which is slated for kickoff at 7pm at Republic Square],” Pashinyan said, and noted that there shall be no brazen drivers on the roads.

Also, he informed that the Civil Contract Party and the “Reject Serzh” initiative will hold a meeting to discuss their future courses of action.

Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan announced that they were temporarily stopping the blockage of Yerevan streets because numerous vehicles without license plates—or with covered ones—had appeared in the city, and whose drivers were driving carelessly and putting people’s lives at risk. He called on his supporters to self-organize and not allow such cars to travel on the streets in Yerevan.

After 11-day nationwide protest actions by the Nikol Pashinyan-led movement, ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk would not take place.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests as of Wednesday, since the ruling Republican Party of Armenia wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.