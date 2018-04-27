South and North Korea agree to sign a peace treaty and cease all hostile actions against each other, Reuters reported.

According to the source, both sides confirmed that their overall objective is the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

South and North Korean military have agreed to maintain constant contact, as well as at the level of heads of defense departments.

The sides also agreed to resolve humanitarian problems, including Korean family reunification.

After the signing of the joint declaration, South Korean leader Moon Jae-in embraced North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

South Korea president, North leader hold first round of talks