Acting Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian held а phone conversation with the US Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell at the initiative of the American side, Armenian Foreign Ministry press service reported.
According to the source, the sides discussed current internal political developments in Armenia and highlighted that the resolution of the current situation should be undertaken within the framework of Armenian Constitution.
Nalbandian and Mitchell exchanged views over the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. The sides reaffirmed the necessity to exclude the escalation of situation. In this regard they highlighted the importance of the recent statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.
The sides also touched upon the issues over the further deepening of friendly partnership between Armenia and the United States.