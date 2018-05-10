A man in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, has killed his brother with an axe.

On Wednesday at around 3pm, police officers found the dead body of a man at the plot of land of a house.

According to shamshyan.com, police had found the dead body of the 62-year-old resident of this house.

As per the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, there are traces of strikes on his body.

The police and investigators found out that the suspect is the victim’s 52-year-old brother, and he was detained.

According to the source, he had killed his brother with several strikes with an axe.

The law enforcement has found this axe.