YEREVAN. – Armen Babayan, a member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party faction at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, submitted a petition—to NA Chairman Ara Babloyan—on giving up his parliamentary seat.
Arsen Hambardzumyan, representative of the Supreme Body of ARF Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that this was Babayan’s personal decision.
As reported earlier, NA ARF faction secretary Aghvan Vardanyan also recently renounced his parliamentary mandate and, subsequently, he was ousted from the party.