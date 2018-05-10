President of the European Council Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker have issued a joint congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on his election as Prime Minister of Armenia.

In their message, Tusk and Juncker said they welcome the fact that during these past days all sides in Armenia had avoided confrontation and showed restraint and responsibility.

The European Council and the European Commission chiefs added that they look forward to cooperating with Pashinyan to further strengthen relations between the European Union and Armenia.

Also, they expressed a conviction that comprehensive dialogue among all political stakeholders in Armenia remains crucial.

In addition, Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker said they look forward to Nikol Pashinyan’s positive engagement within the Eastern Partnership and for the promotion of security, stability, democracy, and prosperity in Armenia and the broader region.