Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reaffirmed Armenia’s full commitment to its international obligations, including those in the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Pashinyan said during the EAEU summit in Sochi.

He reminded that a peaceful change of power took place in Armenia and the program of the new Government does not foresee changes in foreign policy directions.

He noted that the discourse over the EAEU inside the Armenian public is conditioned by the fact that the solution of administrative issues, switching to new and common regulatory mechanisms, as well as the existence of different obstacles do not justify the expectations of business to receive immediate and tangible results.

“I think that the joint efforts of the EAEU member states and the commitment to record visible results every day will reduce the volume of such discourses”, Pashinyan said, emphasizing that Armenia is interested in that. “First of all it’s necessary to ensure rise in trade and economic cooperation, to put the emphasis on new and high technologies, ensure equal conditions for business entities in practice and find solutions to the issues that directly impact on the quality of life. Finally, if economic indexes are not felt by citizens, they become statistics”, the Armenian Premier said.