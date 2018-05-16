Glendale police officer of Armenian origin was arrested Tuesday at his home on suspicion of lying to federal investigators.

Narcotics detective John Balian hid ties with the Mexican Mafia and Armenian organized crime in Southern California, CBS Local reported.

In one excerpt – the affidavit said: “Balian not only knew Hispanic gang members, but Balian texted them, provided pre-paid cellular phones, and met them in person.”

He’s also suspected of tipping off gangsters about planned raids.

In one case an informant described a situation in which Balian offered a tip about an FBI gang sweep — allowing a top target of the Mexican Mafia to get away before agents arrived the next morning.

Investigators say that Balian was interviewed several times over a six month period last year. They say he repeatedly lied to them.