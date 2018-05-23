The Knesset will discuss on Wednesday a bill to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide by Turkey's Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century, Jerusalem Online reported.
According to the website, the instigator of the bill is member of Knesset Tamar Zandberg of the left-wing Meretz party. The coalition members are likely to support the initiative “in light of the current rift between Israel and Turkey”, the website says.
Last week several Israeli ministers also voiced their support for recognizing the Armenian Genocide.