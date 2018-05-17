Israel needs to “isolate Turkey in the international arena and expose Erdogan’s anti-Semitic face”, said Israeli Science Minister Ofir Akunis.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a “neo-fascist” who is leading his country to “insane extremism”, Times of Israel reported referring to Akunis.

According to him, Israel should recognize Armenian Genocide.

Akunis is the third Israeli minister who is talking about the recognition of the Armenian Genocide amid tense relations between Israel and Turkey.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely noted that Israel is not going to sever ties with Turkey.

“Turkey is an important state in the region, and even though its leader made very grave remarks against Israel’s leadership and its actions, I think we repaid him in kind,” she added.