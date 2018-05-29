A senior North Korean official was bound for New York for high-level talks with US officials on Tuesday (May 30) as preparations for a historic nuclear summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un gathered pace, ST reported.
General Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the central committee of the Workers’ Party and right hand man to Kim, will meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York “later this week,” the White House said.
Trump confirmed the general was on his way in a tweet and boasted that Washington would have a “great team” for the talks on resolving the old foes’ nuclear stand-off, which he still hopes will take place on June 12 in Singapore.
“Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you!” Trump wrote.