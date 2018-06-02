YEREVAN. – Armenian MP Arman Sahakyan has announced his intention leave the faction of the Republican Party of Armenia.
Sahakyan said he had handed over his resignation from RPA faction, and would focus on the problems of Gyumri and development of Armenia’s economy.
In his message posted on Facebook, the MP said he is ready to provide assistance to the incumbent authorities and the opposition.
Earlier MPs Shirak Torosyan and Arthur Gevorgyan announced their decision to leave RPA faction.
RPA had 58 seats in the 105-member parliament. Now the number of RPA deputies reduced to 55.