YEREVAN. – Official Yerevan expects new high level contacts with Russia, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Thursday at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

According to him, Armenia intends to expend its cooperation with Russia in all fields, as well as within Eurasian Economic Union and CSTO.

“These intentions were voiced during the meeting between Armenian Prime Minister and Russian President in Sochi. We are very glad that the dynamics of these meetings is preserved, and we are looking forward for new meetings in the near future,” Armenian FM said.