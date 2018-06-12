The US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have revealed the details of US-North Korean summit at the press conference in Singapore.

The US President Donald Trump expressed his readiness to invite Kim Jong Un to Washington.

Kim Jong Un noted that the leaders had “decided to leave the past behind” and promised: “The world will see a major change”, AP reported.

According to Donald Trump, the denuclearization of North Korea will begin as soon as possible.

The US President said he expected to “meet many times” with Kim in the future and said he “absolutely” would invite Kim to the White House.

The document, which Trump deemed "pretty comprehensive," says the two sides commit to hold negotiations and to cooperate in order to develop bilateral relations.

President Trump and Kim Jong Un have already completed their historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island on Tuesday.

The meeting was expected to take place back on May, however, it was threatened because of North Korean "unfriendly statements.”