Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Russia on a working visit, had a dinner at the Armenian Embassy in Moscow with representatives of the local Armenian community, including the business sector.
The Prime Minister presented the government's priorities in the economy, touched upon the simplification of tax and customs administration, anti-corruption measures.
Nikol Pashinyan stressed the importance of the consistent development of Armenian-Russian relations and continuous expansion of business ties.
The prime minister underlined that the Armenian government is interested in the growth of trade turnover between the two countries, implementation of joint investment programs and is ready to take necessary steps in that direction.