A ten-year-old from the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) has died as a result of being bitten by a wolf.
The Artsakh police on Tuesday received a call from the capital city Stepanakert ambulance station, informing that an ambulance staff, which was dispatched on a call, had transported at 7:50am, the dead body of a resident of Tumi village in Hadrut Region—and who was born in 2007—from nearby Shekher village in Martuni Region to a children’s medical facility.
The Karabakh police informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the operative team, which was dispatched to the scene, found out that this child had sustained wounds after being bitten by a wolf on May 28, and the child had died on Tuesday nearby Shekher village in Martuni Region, en route to the aforesaid children’s medical facility, and due to sharply deteriorating health condition.