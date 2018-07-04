News
Armenia FM: MEP's vote on Armenia-EU agreement is another important step
Armenia FM: MEP's vote on Armenia-EU agreement is another important step
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

European Parliament's vote today is another important step in making the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement fully ratified, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan tweeted.

His comment came after the MEPs backed the deal by 573 votes to 50, with 45 abstentions.

The new partnership agreement is not the end point in terms of EU-Armenia cooperation, but a tool to promote domestic reform and its implementation, says a separate resolution, adopted by the members of the European Parliament.

