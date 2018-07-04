Armenia FM: MEP's vote on Armenia-EU agreement is another important step

European Parliament's vote today is another important step in making the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement fully ratified, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan tweeted.
#EuropeanParliament (@Europarl_EN) vote today another important step in making #CEPA fully ratified. Also thanks to seven states that have ratified by now. Hope to have more good news from other parliaments. CEPA is in provisional application since June 1. pic.twitter.com/0LvrpxwveC— Zohrab Mnatsakanyan (@ZMnatsakanyan) July 4, 2018
His comment came after the MEPs backed the deal by 573 votes to 50, with 45 abstentions.
The new partnership agreement is not the end point in terms of EU-Armenia cooperation, but a tool to promote domestic reform and its implementation, says a separate resolution, adopted by the members of the European Parliament.