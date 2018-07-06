News
Armenian PM: It is necessary to carry out an examination on Amulsar, sides oppose initiative
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – It is necessary to carry out an examination to determine the possible negative impact on water quality in the case of exploitation of the Amulsar mine, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said during the meeting with representatives of the Lydian Armenia company and protesters.

“Lydian Armenia carried out a separate examination, other expert centers did this, but the government did not organize its own. Are you ready to give time for this?” Pashinyan asked.

The protesters answered that they were ready to give time if the works on the territory of the mine are suspended temporarily. In turn, the managing director of Lydian Armenia Hayk Aloyan said that they do not agree, because all this is to their detriment.
