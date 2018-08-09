Armen Grigoryan: Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to visit Iran soon (PHOTO)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will visit Iran soon. Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan wrote this on his Facebook page, noting that on Thursday, he met with Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Seyyed Kazem Sajjad.
"Highly appreciating the rich history of mutual assistance and cooperation between the two countries and nations, I expressed hope that the high level of political relations between our countries will help to have the same high-level economic relations, which in its turn will contribute to our security stability.
Ambassador Sajjad also spoke about the exceptional high level of relations between our countries, underlining that Armenia, being the only Christian neighbor in Iran, is the partner with the warmest and benevolent relationship.
The ambassador welcomed the efforts of the Government formed as a result of the velvet revolution in Armenia to deepen the relations between the two countries and underlining the importance of the forthcoming visit of Nikol Pashinyan, expressed readiness to support the cooperation of our countries in energy, health, financial and many other spheres," Armen Grigoryan wrote.