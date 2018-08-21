News
Armenia amended Electoral Code to be adopted in September or early October
Armenia amended Electoral Code to be adopted in September or early October
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

We have entered the phase of finalizing the concept for the Electoral Code.

Daniel Ioannisyan, secretary of the Electoral Legislation Reform Commission adjunct to the Prime Minister of Armenia, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He informed that they have already publicized the draft amendments to the Criminal, Criminal Proceedings’, and Administrative Offenses’ Codes, and which are about accountability for electoral violations.

“The desired scenario is that these amendments come into force before the Yerevan Council of Elders’ elections [on September 23],” Ioannisyan added.

He stated that they will submit this concept for the Electoral Code to the PM.

Also, Daniel Ioannisyan expressed confidence that the amended Electoral Code will be adopted either in September or early October.
Հայերեն and Русский
