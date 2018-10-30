EU diplomat expresses regret over failure of amended Electoral Code in Armenia’s parliament

The failure of the amended Electoral Code in the parliament is very regrettable, head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski said at a news conference today.

“It is really regrettable as the package of bill of amendments to the Electoral Code received positive assessment by the president of the Venice Commission. Some of the proposed amendments to the law included the ones proposed by the Council of Europe as well. So, we think it is a missed opportunity to improve Electoral Code of Armenia,” Świtalski stated.

He though added that “sooner or later these amendments will be adopted”.

“We see how involved the government is in the democratic processes,” the EU ambassador stressed, noting that the amendments in the Electoral Code are Armenia’s domestic issue, and the EU does not interfere into them.

“What happened yesterday does not have any impact on our commitment to support the country in upcoming elections,” the diplomat concluded.