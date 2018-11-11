Armenia acting PM attends events dedicated to WWI Ceasefire Centenary in Paris (PHOTO)

Armenian Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended a ceremonious event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the World War I Armistice, Government’s press service reported.
Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan arrived in the Elysee Palace, as they were met by French President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs. Brigitte Macron.
The Acting Prime Minister joined the heads of state, government and international organizations participating in the events dedicated to the Armistice Centenary for the Place Charles de Gaulle Square in Paris where the ceremony was to be held.
President Emmanuel Macron inspected the military parade, followed by a tribute of honor to those who fell for the sake of France and a minute of silence, which was followed by the national anthem of the French Republic and a cultural program.
The event was concluded with a symbolic ceremony near the eternal fire: students surrounded the French President and, held hands in a chain as a sign of collective revival.
Nikol Pashinyan is next scheduled to attend the Paris Peace Conference as part of the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Ceasefire.