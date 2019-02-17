Israeli drone maker signs $13 million contract with Azerbaijan

The Israeli defense company Aeronautics has signed multi-million dollar contract with Azerbaijan, The Jerusalem Post reported.
The two-year contract is worth $13 million and will see maintenance work for the Orbiter 1K drones sold to a key client, according to a company statement.
Two weeks ago Israeli Defense Ministry returned export licenses to the company, but three senior officials were suspended of in late January. The above-mentioned employees are suspected of fraud and violation of the law on arms export control.
An investigation into the company was opened in September 2017 but a gag order has been placed over many of its details.
In August, 2017 Aeronautics was deprived of its license to export the Orbiter 1K drone to the “significant client”.
The reports were first published by Israeli periodical Maariv. According to the reports, the team of Israeli Aeronautics Defense Systems specialists arrived in Azerbaijan to complete the deal on the sale of Orbiter 1K drone. There the company representatives were asked to strike the positions. According to the periodical, two Israelis operating the drone refused to do that. Afterwards the high-ranking representatives of the company started flying the drone but did not achieve their goal.