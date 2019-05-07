News
News
Armenia FM attends Visegrád Group-EaP ministerial meeting
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Ministerial meeting of the Visegrád Group and the Eastern Partnership (EaP) member states was convened Monday in Slovakia’s capital city of Bratislava, and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan also addressed the event.

In particular, Mnatsakanyan described the EaP as an important platform that assists the Armenia-European Union (EU) cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. It was particularly stressed that for Armenia, the EaP is a partnership based on common European system of values.

Also, the Armenian FM underscored visa liberalization which, as per Mnatsakanyan, will serve as a new impetus for strengthening the partnership between Armenia and the EU member states.

In addition, he emphasized that conflict situations are different and have different impacts on partner countries, and therefore it is indispensible to adopt a unique approach depending on the peculiarity of specific situations.

Furthermore, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan lauded the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement which, according to him—and along with some other opportunities—can contribute to the promotion of the agenda of Armenia’s economic development and modernization.
