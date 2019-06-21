Iran releases video showing how American drone is shot down (PHOTOS)

The Iranian military released a video showing a missile striking a US Navy MQ-4C Triton drone.
The video shows the mobile air defense system launching the missile from an undisclosed location in Iran's southern parts in the early hours of Thursday, Tasnim agency reported.
On Thursday the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said they had shot down Global Hawk drone that had violated Iranian airspace in the Kuh Mubarak region located at Hormozgan province. The United States claim the drone was in the international airspace.
Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Musavi condemned intrusion of the U.S. drone into Iran’s airspace.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran made “a very big mistake”, however, admitted that the drone could have been shot down by mistake.